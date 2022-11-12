WATCH: Dwight Howard Arrives In Taiwan To Join His New Team

Dwight Howard is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

He's made the NBA All-Star Game eight times, won three Defensive Player of The Year Awards and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.

Over the last seven seasons, his superstardom faded and he turned into more of a role player.

Last year, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest for the Lakers.

With the 2022-23 NBA season underway, he had not been signed by any team, and this week he announced that he was signing with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

On Thursday, Taiwan Plus shared video of the former NBA star at the airport arriving in Taiwan.

They also reported that "the 60,000 tickets for his four games sold out within ten minutes".

Howard made a post to Instagram on Friday thanking the fans for their support at the airport.

Howard captioned his post: "Thank you Taiwan for welcoming me with such high spirits and good energy 🙏🏾I love the people🤞🏾 I love this game 🏀❤️ Taiwan I can’t wait to put on a show for you guys! If You are ready to watch me play with the @taoyuan_leopards comment on this post 💪🏾"

In addition to the Lakers, the former first-overall pick has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest in 1,242 regular season games.