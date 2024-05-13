WATCH: Indiana Fever Surprise Caitlin Clark with Certificate of Graduation After Missing Iowa Ceremony
Because of her WNBA obligations, Caitlin Clark was unable to attend the University of Iowa graduation ceremony over the weekend. So, to make up for it, Clark's Indiana Fever teammates had a special surprise in store for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Fever presented Clark with a "Certificate of Graduation" prior to the start of practice. It was a pretty cool moment, and the Fever shared the special gesture in a video on X.
Clark is preparing to play in her first WNBA regular season game, which will be Tuesday night when the Fever travel to play the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.
Clark played in both preseason games for the Fever. She scored 21 points in her first outing, though the Fever dropped a 79-76 decision to the Dallas Wings. In the preseason finale, the former Hawkeye dropped 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists in an 83-80 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Although she has a taste of what the WNBA will be like, Clark says her first regular season game in the league will be a little bit different.
"You know, preseason games you're trying to be as competitive as possible but you're still trying to figure it out, try different lineups," Clark said. "So, I feel now, getting out there for the first time will be really exciting and it will be super special."
It's been a wild two months for Clark, who was just competing in the national championship at Iowa in early April. Even though she didn't have the chance to go back to Iowa City to receive her degree, the Fever made sure they recognized her academic accomplishments.