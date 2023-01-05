WATCH: Paolo Banchero Dunks On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Paolo Banchero dunked on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic are facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Orlando, Florida.

During the game, 2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero threw down a massive dunk on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Banchero rolled to the basket, caught a pass from Cole Anthony and went straight for the dunk as Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to protect the rim.

Banchero has been in the middle of a solid rookie season with averages of 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest in 30 games.

The former Duke star is shooting 43.5% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range.

While the Magic have not had a good season, they still find themselves within reach of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

They are 13-24 in 37 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are only three games behind the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, who are all tied for the tenth seed.

Over the last ten games, the Magic are 6-4, but they came into the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Magic have a 9-11 record in the 20 games they have hosted in Orlando, Florida.

As for the Thunder, they are 16-21 in 37 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but an abysmal 5-12 in the 17 games they have played on the road.