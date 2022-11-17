WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Finish In Warriors-Suns Game

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Arizona taking on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

During the game, the two-time MVP had a fantastic finish at the rim and got fouled as he made the tough shot.

Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball history, but he also has exceptional handles and is elite at finishing.

At halftime, the four-time NBA Champion had 31 points, one assist and four rebounds on 10/13 shooting from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range.

With the way he has started the season, he is one of the frontrunners to win the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

Currently, he is averaging 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest on 52.3% shooting from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range (prior to Wednesday's game).

However, the Warriors have struggled in a big way to start the season.

They are 6-8 in their first 14 games and 0-7 on the road.

That being said, they have been fantastic at home (6-1 in seven games).

The franchise is coming off winning it's fourth title in eight seasons, so it's hard not to imagine them turning their season around soon.

As for the Suns, they came into the game in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 8-5 in their first 13 games.

The Suns blew out the Warriors 134-105 in the same arena on Oct. 25.

Devin Booker led the way with 34 points, while Curry had 21.