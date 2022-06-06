Skip to main content

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot To End The 1st Quarter Of Game 2

Steph Curry hit a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in California at the Chase Center. The Boston Celtics have a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the series.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, and Steph Curry ended the first quarter with a bang.   

The two-time NBA MVP hit a floater right as there was half a second left on the clock. 

Curry and the Warriors took a 31-30 lead into the second quarter, and they will need to win the game outright in order to avoid falling into a dreaded 0-2 hole. 

The Celtics won the first game on Thursday evening, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series and can take a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 with a win on Sunday night. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriros have been to the Finals, so they have the edge in the experience department. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

