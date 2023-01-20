Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot to end the first half of Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics for a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

At the end of the first half, Steph Curry had a miraculous play that went viral on Twitter (Bleacher Report's video had over 110,000 views in less than 40 minutes).

Klay Thompson lost the ball, and as Jayson Tatum ran down the floor, Curry took the ball back.

After securing the ball with one second left, he made a half-court shot as the buzzer sounded to end the first half.

The Warriors are in Boston for the first time since winning Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, which closed out the series to give them their fourth title in eight seasons.

Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Celtics 123-107 (at the Chase in Center in San Francisco).

Curry entered the night with unbelievable averages of 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range.

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors have played better as of late and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Their biggest problem has been their play on the road (5-17 in 22 games), and they are currently 22-22 in 44 games which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Celtics, they entered the matchup as the best team in the NBA with a 33-12 record in 45 games.