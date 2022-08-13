Recently, a video of Alex Caruso getting shots up is going viral on Twitter.

ClutchPoints shared the video, and it was originally posted by @BTYbasketball.

Caruso just finished up playing his first year for the Chicago Bulls.

The 28-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds 4.0 assists and 1.7 assists per game in mainly a bench role.

He has become one of the better role players in the entire NBA, and last season he averaged 28.0 minutes of playing time per contest.

Before the Bulls, he began his NBA career playing in Los Angeles for the Lakers.

He played four seasons for the Lakers, and in 2020 he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

During his final season with the Lakers in 2021, he shot a very solid 40% from the three-point range.

He is one of those players who is good at a lot of things, and a lot of teams could use a player like that.

This past season, the Bulls were one of the best teams in the NBA to start the year.

However, Lozno Ball got injured in the middle of the season and did not return.

They ended up finishing as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games.

The Bulls have a very solid core of Ball, Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Both DeRozan and LaVine were named All-Stars this season.