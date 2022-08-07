WATCH: Viral Footage Of Carmelo Anthony

Skip to main content
WATCH: This Viral Footage Of Carmelo Anthony Will Make You Want Your Favorite Team To Sign Him

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 7. Recently, there was some footage of him playing basketball and looking fantastic. The 38-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 7, for any team in the NBA to sign.

Recently, trainer Chris Brickley posted footage of Anthony at one of the open-runs, and it was shared on Twitter by ClutchPoints. 

Anthony was looking fantastic, and is clearly still in great playing shape at 38-years-old.

Last season, the ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was a huge surprise. 

The former Syracuse star has also played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, and his best years of his career came with them and the Knicks. 

With the Nuggets, Anthony led them to the 2009 Western Conference Finals, which is the furthest he has been in the NBA Playoffs.

In 2013, he helped the Knicks reach the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and they have not been that far since then.

At this stage of his career, it would make sense for him to sign with a contender and try to win an NBA Championship before his legendary career comes to a close.

That being said, he could also be a valuable veteran to a young team. 

