WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday

On Saturday, August 6, Swish Cultures posted a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook dunking.

At 33-years-old, Westbrook is still in great shape.

The nine-time NBA All-Star just finished up his first season playing for the Lakers this past year.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games.

However, the Lakers did not have a good season at all.

They went just 33-49, and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, a team with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.

He was the fourth overall pick out of UCLA in the 2008 NBA Draft, and he played 11 straight seasons in Oklahoma City with the Thunder.

In 2012, he helped them reach the NBA Finals (the only time they have made it that far since they moved to Oklahoma City), and in 2017 he won the NBA's MVP Award.

After the Thunder, he has been on a new team each of the previous three summers.

The Thunder traded him to the Rockets (where he played with James Harden), and they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

After that, the Rockets traded him to the Wizards (where he played with Bradley Beal), and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

This past summer, the Wizards traded him to the Lakers.