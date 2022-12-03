WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game

Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-99 in Texas.

During the game, former first-overall pick Zion Williamson had a huge block.

As Keldon Johnson, went up for the layup, Williamson came from behind for to swat the ball out of bounds.

Williamson had a huge game putting up 30 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

He also shot 9/14 from the field and 12/13 from the free throw line.

Last season Williamson missed the entire season, but has returned this year and looked fantastic.

If the Pelicans can stay healthy, they have a chance to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

Right now, they are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

With the victory over the Spurs, the Pelicans have now won three games in a row and improved to 14-8 in their first 22 games.

They are also off to a solid start on the road with a 6-5 record in the 11 games they have played away from Louisiana.

Over the last ten games, they have been on fire going 8-2.

As for the Spurs, they have lost ten games in a row and after starting out 5-2, have gone 1-14 in their last 15 games.

They are 6-17 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the west.

Over the offseason, they traded away their best player (All-Star guard Dejounte Murray) to the Atlanta Hawks.