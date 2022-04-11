VIRAL: Nuggets Player Gets Threatened By A Lakers Player
Wayne Ellington (Los Angeles Lakers) sent out a tweet about Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets) that is going viral on Twitter.
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 146-141 in the team's final game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
During the game, Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo got ejected for shoving Wayne Ellington.
After the game, Ellington sent out a tweet about Campazzo.
Ellington's tweet said: "When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo"
The Nuggets finished the season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record in 82 games.
They will begin the NBA Playoffs by facing off with the Golden State Warriors in the first-round.
