VIRAL: Nuggets Player Gets Threatened By A Lakers Player

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 146-141 in the team's final game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

During the game, Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo got ejected for shoving Wayne Ellington.

After the game, Ellington sent out a tweet about Campazzo.

Ellington's tweet said: "When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo"

The Nuggets finished the season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record in 82 games.

They will begin the NBA Playoffs by facing off with the Golden State Warriors in the first-round.

