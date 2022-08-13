The 6th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

On August 13, Jarrett Culver still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign.

The former Texas Tech star was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he spent the first two seasons of his NBA career on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last summer, he was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade, and he played there for just this past season.

With the Grizzlies, he played in 37 regular season games and averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

He also appeared in three playoff games.

The Grizzlies ended up as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they ironically beat the Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

They then lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and the Warriors went on to win the NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Culver is still just 23-years-old, and he was such a high pick in the NBA Draft that someone should take a chance on him.

His career averages are 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

During his rookie season in Minnesota, he averaged a career-high 9.2 points per game.

One of his biggest struggles has been shooting the ball.

In three seasons, he has yet to shoot even 30% from the three-point range (he shot 29.9% during his rookie year).

While he has not been a very good player in the NBA so far, he could still end up carving out a nice role somewhere.