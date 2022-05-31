The Golden State Warriors Were Still Paying This Player This Year

The Golden State Warriors were still paying former player Shaun Livingston for the last three seasons. The Warriors will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Shaun Livingston was a very important role player for the Golden State Warriros for five seasons, and in those seasons they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.

The Warriors are now back in the NBA Finals for the first time since Livingston left, and something interesting is that the Warriors have actually still been paying him for the last two seasons (and this season).

When the former fourth overall pick got released in 2019, his remaining (guaranteed) salary was stretched out over the last three seasons.

The last two seasons, the Warriors have missed the postseason, but they are now going to be playing in their sixth Finals in just eight years.

They will play the Boston Celtics, who won the Eastern Conference by beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Game 1 of the 2022 Finals will be played on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California.

