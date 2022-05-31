The Golden State Warriors Were Still Paying This Player This Year

What? The Golden State Warriors Were Still Paying This Player
Shaun Livingston was a very important role player for the Golden State Warriros for five seasons, and in those seasons they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.
The Warriors are now back in the NBA Finals for the first time since Livingston left, and something interesting is that the Warriors have actually still been paying him for the last two seasons (and this season).
When the former fourth overall pick got released in 2019, his remaining (guaranteed) salary was stretched out over the last three seasons.
The last two seasons, the Warriors have missed the postseason, but they are now going to be playing in their sixth Finals in just eight years.
They will play the Boston Celtics, who won the Eastern Conference by beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday night.
Game 1 of the 2022 Finals will be played on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.