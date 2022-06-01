Skip to main content

What? This Player In The NBA Finals Was Working DoorDash 1 Year Ago

According to Souichi Terada of masslivenews, Boston Celtics player Matt Ryan was working for DoorDash just one year ago. The Celtics will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics are taking on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and Game 1 of the series will take place on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California.   

On Wednesday, both teams met with the media and had practice, and a very interesting detail was shared about Celtics player Matt Ryan. 

According to Souichi Terada of masslivenews, Ryan was working for DoorDash just one year ago. 

Terada's tweet: "Celtics’ Matt Ryan told me he was actually working DoorDash and at a cemetery a year ago. Now he’s the first dude off the bench hugging Jayson Tatum in Game 1 against the Nets after the game-winner."

Ryan is 25-years-old, and he played his college basketball Norte Dame, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga. 

He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, and in 2021 he played in the G-League for the Grand Rapid Golds. 

This season, he signed a two-way contract with the Celtics, so he played for the Maine Celtics in addition to the Celtics. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18391871_168388303_lowres
News

This Player In The NBA Finals Was Working DoorDash 1 Year Ago

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17659916_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Did Something Incredible Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18325091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_15862230_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About The Warriors Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_18391633_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steve Kerr Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18017338_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Major Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16988405_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18060010_168388303_lowres
Rumors

New York Knicks' Options At Point Guard In Offseason

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Shocking Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago