What? This Player In The NBA Finals Was Working DoorDash 1 Year Ago
The Boston Celtics are taking on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and Game 1 of the series will take place on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California.
On Wednesday, both teams met with the media and had practice, and a very interesting detail was shared about Celtics player Matt Ryan.
According to Souichi Terada of masslivenews, Ryan was working for DoorDash just one year ago.
Terada's tweet: "Celtics’ Matt Ryan told me he was actually working DoorDash and at a cemetery a year ago. Now he’s the first dude off the bench hugging Jayson Tatum in Game 1 against the Nets after the game-winner."
Ryan is 25-years-old, and he played his college basketball Norte Dame, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga.
He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, and in 2021 he played in the G-League for the Grand Rapid Golds.
This season, he signed a two-way contract with the Celtics, so he played for the Maine Celtics in addition to the Celtics.
