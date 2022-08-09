This Stat About Steve Kerr Will Blow Your Mind

Skip to main content
WHAT? This Stat About Warriors' Steve Kerr Will Blow Your Mind

According to StatMuse, Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals. He won several NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls as a player, and has won four as a coach with the Golden State Warriors.
According to StatMuse, Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals. 

Kerr won five NBA Championships while playing with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs (three with Chicago and two with San Antonio). 

As a head coach, he has won four NBA Championships after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June.  

