This Stat About Steve Kerr Will Blow Your Mind

WHAT? This Stat About Warriors' Steve Kerr Will Blow Your Mind
According to StatMuse, Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals. He won several NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls as a player, and has won four as a coach with the Golden State Warriors.
Kerr won five NBA Championships while playing with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs (three with Chicago and two with San Antonio).
As a head coach, he has won four NBA Championships after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June.