When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?

Even though the NBA season is just 33 days away from tipping off, there are still plenty of veteran free agents available. 

Training camps will begin in less than two weeks, so there will likely be an abundance of roster moves as the month goes on. 

On Thursday, September 15, Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday, but the talented point guard still remains a free agent. 

Last season, he played for both the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. 

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assits per contest in 64 regular season games. 

After starting the season with Boston, he was traded to Houston, so unfortunately he missed out on the deep playoff run the Celtics had. 

The nine-year veteran being a free agent this close to the season comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Guard play is more important in the NBA then ever, and he is arguably still in the top-30 point guards in the league. 

Right now, he is playing for Germany in FIBA, and he is seventh in scoring averaging 20.2 points per game. 

In their last game (Tuesday), they knocked off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece by a score of 107-96. 

On Tuesday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Schroder should be signing with a team soon. 

Stein: "Quite a bold step for Dennis Schroder to play in this @EuroBasket without an NBA contract in hand ... but there's a rising buzz in league circles about his job prospects. Schroder will almost certainly have a new team by month's end after helping host Germany make the semifinals."

In addition to the Rockets and Celtics, he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 621 regular season games. 

