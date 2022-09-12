Skip to main content
Who Is Going To Sign Blake Griffin?

Who Is Going To Sign Blake Griffin?

On Monday, September 12, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The former Oklahoma star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA season is just 36 days away from Monday, September 12, but one of the most famous players in the league is still a free agent.   

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains unsigned.  

At one point, he was a borderline superstar, but now he is more of a role player at 33-years-old. 

This past season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 56 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets. 

He only saw 17.1 minutes of playing time per game, which is the lowest amount of minutes he has ever played per game in an NBA season. 

At times, he fell out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation, and in the NBA Playoffs, he only played in two of the four games the Nets played (the Boston Celtics swept them in the first-round).  

It's safe to say he probably is not returning to Brooklyn. 

That being said, he could still be a great addition to an abundance of teams around the league. 

He is known as a solid veteran, and he could be a good guy to have around a young team trying to build a culture or simply trying to make the NBA Playoffs.

On the contrary, he could also be brought into a contender and provide good depth off the bench as insurance for injuries or to help battle the fatigue of a long playoff run. 

Training camps around the league begin in just a few weeks, so Griffin is definitely a name to keep an eye on.

The former Oklahoma star has career averages of 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest in 724 regular season games.

He is one of the most iconic players of the recent era of NBA basketball. 

USATSI_12171823_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Russell Westbrook's NBA 2K23 Rating Is Disrespectful

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10306434_168388303_lowres
News

Who Is Going To Sign Blake Griffin?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17967176_168388303_lowres
News

Jordan Clarkson Trade Scenarios That Could Develop Following Donovan Mitchell's Departure

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_10340960_168388303_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets Make Additions To Roster Ahead Of Training Camp

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum Tweets About 2 NFL Teams On Sunday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12475255_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Considered Reunion With Kevin Durant This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_12929549_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Sign Recent 6th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16954101_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent: ‘We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals’

By Brett Siegel