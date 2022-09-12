Who Is Going To Sign Blake Griffin?

The NBA season is just 36 days away from Monday, September 12, but one of the most famous players in the league is still a free agent.

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains unsigned.

At one point, he was a borderline superstar, but now he is more of a role player at 33-years-old.

This past season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 56 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets.

He only saw 17.1 minutes of playing time per game, which is the lowest amount of minutes he has ever played per game in an NBA season.

At times, he fell out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation, and in the NBA Playoffs, he only played in two of the four games the Nets played (the Boston Celtics swept them in the first-round).

It's safe to say he probably is not returning to Brooklyn.

That being said, he could still be a great addition to an abundance of teams around the league.

He is known as a solid veteran, and he could be a good guy to have around a young team trying to build a culture or simply trying to make the NBA Playoffs.

On the contrary, he could also be brought into a contender and provide good depth off the bench as insurance for injuries or to help battle the fatigue of a long playoff run.

Training camps around the league begin in just a few weeks, so Griffin is definitely a name to keep an eye on.

The former Oklahoma star has career averages of 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest in 724 regular season games.

He is one of the most iconic players of the recent era of NBA basketball.