WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Lands on Cover of NBA 2K25 Video Game
Once again, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson has made history. The two-time WNBA MVP and two-time league champion landed on the cover of the NBA 2K25 All-Star and WNBA editions of the video game. She's the first WNBA player to ever be on a global edition on the video game cover.
The standard edition of the video game features Boston Celtics forward and NBA champion Jayson Tatum. NBA 2K25's All-Star edition features both Tatum and Wilson and the WNBA edition highlights Wilson.
The popular video game is set to release on Sept. 6.
"Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA," Wilson said in a statement, per USA TODAY. "Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game."
Wilson is more than deserving of having her image on the cover of NBA 2K25. In addition to her two WNBA MVP awards and league championships, she's also a six-time All-Star and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons.
Recently, Wilson became the Aces' all-time leading scorer. In a game against the Dallas Wings over the weekend, she scored 28 points to bring her career total to 4,301 points, surpassing the previous franchise record of 4,300, set by Sophia Young-Malcolm.
"She's the greatest player to ever put on the uniform. Period, as she would say," Aces coach Becky Hammon said with a laugh. "Her dominance — you could probably make an argument for both ends of the floor — the greatest player to ever put on an Aces uniform."
Wilson is having another MVP-caliber season in 2024. She's averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.8 steals per game for Las Vegas.