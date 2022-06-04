You Won't Believe What This Warriors Star Did
A video from Golden State Warriors practice is going viral on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held practice, and a video from the court is going viral.
Gary Payton II threw an incredible pass that had the basketball land perfectly on the rack.
The Warriors lost the first game of the Finals by a score of 120-108, so they are in 0-1 hole going into Game 2.
The second game will be played back at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night.
If the Warriors win, they will tie up the series at 1-1, but if the Celtics win they will have a 2-0 lead going back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
This is the sixth time that the Warriors have made the Finals in the last eight seasons, while it's the first time since 2010 that the Celtics have made it.
