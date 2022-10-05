WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down A Huge Dunk

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans visited the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois for their first preseason game, and Zion Williamson made his return to the lineup.

The former Duke superstar missed the entire 2021-22 season, so seeing him back on the court is a welcoming sight for NBA fans.

During the game, he showed that he is healthy because he had a fantastic drive to the rim and finished it with a ferocious dunk.

The play is going viral on Twitter.

In less than three hours, the post from Bleacher Report has over 240,000 views.

In 2021, Williamson was an All-Star and averaged 27.0 points per contest on 61.1% shooting from the field in 61 regular season games.

His only problem has been availability, considering he's only played in 85 games over three seasons in the NBA (he was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft).

The Pelicans beat the Bulls by a score of 129-125 to start the preseason 1-0.

Williamson finished his night with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes of playing time.

The Pelicans made the NBA Playoffs last season and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Therefore, they will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch next season because they are adding Williamson to a core of C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

On October 19, they will visit the Brooklyn Nets to play their first regular season game at Barclays Center in New York.