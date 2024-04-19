Zion Williamson's Official Injury Status For Kings-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Sacramento Kings in Louisiana.
For the game, the Pelicans will be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had first reported the news on Wednesday.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday: "ESPN Sources: Pelicans F Zion Williamson’s (left hamstring) is out for Friday’s Play-In Tournament elimination game vs. Sacramento and will be evaluated again in coming weeks. Huge blow for New Orleans."
Williamson had an extremely productive season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Pelicans finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in tournament game by a score of 110-106.
That said, Williamson was incredible and finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/27 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
As for the Kings, they finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference and had a 46-36 record.
They defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game by a score of 118-94.
Whoever wins Friday's game will become the eighth seed and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.