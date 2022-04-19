Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Game 2
Zion Williamson remains ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday evening.
For the game, they will remain without their best player Zion Williamson, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.
The Pelicans lost Game 1 on Sunday evening, so they are in a 1-0 hole, but the following two games after Tuesday will be played back at home in New Orleans.
They got into the playoffs via the play-in tournament, while the Suns were the best team in the entire NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.
