WATCH: Zion Williamson Does 360 Dunk Before Pelicans-Spurs Game

Zion Williamson was spotted on the court before the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the San Antonio Spurs for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening, and before the game Zion Williamson was spotted doing a 360 dunk (in a video shared by the NBA and then Bleacher Report). 

Williamson has yet to play in a game so far this season, but that kind of play should be a promising sign for fans that he is getting back to full strength.

The winner of Wednesday's game will head to California to play the Los Angeles Clippers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

