WATCH: Zion Williamson Does 360 Dunk Before Pelicans-Spurs Game

The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the San Antonio Spurs for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening, and before the game Zion Williamson was spotted doing a 360 dunk (in a video shared by the NBA and then Bleacher Report).

Williamson has yet to play in a game so far this season, but that kind of play should be a promising sign for fans that he is getting back to full strength.

The winner of Wednesday's game will head to California to play the Los Angeles Clippers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

