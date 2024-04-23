Nikola Jokic Made NBA History In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 101-99 to take Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Jamal Murray made a buzzer-beater, which sealed the win (the Nuggets had trailed by as many as 20 points).
Nikola Jokic was brilliant, and finished his night with 27 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Jokic moved ahead of Nate McMillan (505) and Joe Dumars (512) and tied Derek Harper for 57th on the NBA playoff all-time assists list.
The two-time MVP is also just the third player to record 17 career triple-doubles in NBA playoff history.
He trails only LeBron James (28) and Magic Johnson (30).
The Nuggets got off to a slow start for the second straight game, but were able to make a huge comeback in the second half.
They won the fourth quarter by 12 points.
In addition, the Nuggets have now defeated the Lakers in each of their previous ten matchups.
Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and is in his ninth season in the league (all with Denver).
He has established himself among the 30 greatest players ever and has career averages of 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field.
Game 3 of their series with the Lakers will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.