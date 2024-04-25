Cleveland Cavaliers And Orlando Magic Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will face in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Cavs have ruled out Ty Jerome, Craig Porter Jr. and Dean Wade.
Meanwhile, the Magic are fully healthy and have no one on their injury report.
The Cavs won Game 2 by a score of 96-86, and Donovan Mitchell led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/22 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
They lead the series 2-0 after winning both games at home in Ohio.
The Cavs finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
Last season, they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
As for the Magic, they were led by All-Star Paolo Banchero (in Game 2), who had 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/20 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
They finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
This is the first time the Magic have been in the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon was still on the roster.
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon (also in Orlando, Florida).