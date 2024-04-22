Orlando Magic And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic (in Ohio) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Magic are fully healthy and have no one on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ty Jerome, Dean Wade and Craig Porter Jr.
The Cavs won the first game by a score of 97-83.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 30 points, two rebounds three assists and three steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Magic are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon was still on the roster.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
Following Saturday's loss, the Magic are now 18-24 in 42 games on the road.
All-Star forward Palo Banchero led the team with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in Game 1.
As for the Cavs, they are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
At home, the Cavs have been fantastic, going 27-15 in the 42 games they have hosted in Ohio.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening (in Orlando, Florida).