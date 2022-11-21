3 Teams That Should Trade For Eric Gordon
The Houston Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference, with a 3-14 record in their first 17 games.
Last season, they had the worst record in the entire NBA, so it's safe to say they probably won't come close to making the playoffs this season.
They have young talent on the roster (Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.) but are very clearly in rebuilding mode.
Currently, Eric Gordon is one of their best players, but he is nearly 34 years old and is making over $19 million this season (he will more than likely be a free agent this summer).
Therefore, I think he is the perfect trade candidate to help a team trying to make the playoffs.
Gordon is currently averaging 12.9 points per contest on 44% shooting from the field and 34.6% shooting from the three-point range.
However, his career averages are 16.3 points per contest on 37.0% shooting from the three-point range.
3 Teams That Should Trade For Eric Gordon:
- Memphis Grizzlies: The Grizzlies are 10-6 in their first 16 games and coming off a season where they had the second-best record during the regular season. Ja Morant is a borderline superstar, but they will need to make more additions to the roster to truly be a contender. Gordon's salary makes a deal challenging, but the Grizzlies have someone like Danny Green, who is making over $10 million that could help facilitate a trade.
- New York Knicks: The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2021 season, but they missed the NBA Playoffs last year. Therefore, they are in an interesting spot. Currently, they are 8-9 in their first 17 games, and it looks like the organization is trying to win and be a playoff team now. Evan Fournier is making over $18 million this season and has not played in the last four games. Therefore, he is the perfect player to move because of his high salary to make a deal for someone like Gordon work. On a team like the Knicks, Gordon's numbers would likely be much better. The Knicks are also ranked 29th in the NBA (as a team), shooting 31.5% from the three-point range.
- Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers are 5-10 in their first 15 games, but they have LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, which means they are very clearly a team who is expecting a win. Right now, they are last in the NBA (as a team), shooting 31.2% from the three-point range. Gordon would help open up the floor for their three best players.