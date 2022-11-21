The Houston Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference, with a 3-14 record in their first 17 games.

Last season, they had the worst record in the entire NBA, so it's safe to say they probably won't come close to making the playoffs this season.

They have young talent on the roster (Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.) but are very clearly in rebuilding mode.

Currently, Eric Gordon is one of their best players, but he is nearly 34 years old and is making over $19 million this season (he will more than likely be a free agent this summer).

Therefore, I think he is the perfect trade candidate to help a team trying to make the playoffs.

Gordon is currently averaging 12.9 points per contest on 44% shooting from the field and 34.6% shooting from the three-point range.

However, his career averages are 16.3 points per contest on 37.0% shooting from the three-point range.

3 Teams That Should Trade For Eric Gordon: