Stinar For 3: Can DeMarcus Cousins Help The Denver Nuggets?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about DeMarcus Cousins potentially heading to the Denver Nuggets on a 10-day contract. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the "Nuggets still have significant interest in signing him."

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly singing DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract, but the transaction just has not happened yet.

The news of the potential signing was originally reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on January 8 (see tweet below).

Mike Signer of The Denver Post added a follow up on January 13, and his tweet can also be seen embedded below.

How would Cousins fit on the Nuggets?

The big-man is a four-time All-Star, and at one point was considered one of the best players in all of basketball.

However, after incredible tenures with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, he suffered several severe injuries, and clearly has never been the same player.

At 31-years-old he may never return to being an elite player, but he is still a respectable role player.

Earlier in the season he played 17 games for the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Those are very solid numbers, and a lot of teams in the NBA would benefit from adding that kind of production.

As for the Nuggets, they are a team that was supposed to be a contender, but due to several injuries are a middle of the pack team in the Western Conference right now.

As of Saturday afternoon, they are 21-19 in 40 games played, and are the sixth seed.

Their best player, Nikola Jokic, plays the same position as Cousins, and that would be an interesting fit to see them share the floor.

In all likelihood he would probably see the floor when Jokic is getting a rest, but the two of them together is very interesting.

Before getting injured Cousins played with Anthony Davis in New Orleans, and the pair had the Pelicans as one of the best teams in the NBA before the injury.

Cousins also has expiernce playing for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

Malone coached Cousins in Sacramento during the 2013-14 season.

Overall, a 10-day contract player is a bonus, if he does pan out then it looks great, and if he doesn't, they can cut ties with no loss.

If the deal gets done, the Nuggets are making a smart move that could potentially pay off great dividends as they make their push towards a better seed for the postseason.