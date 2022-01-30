Stinar For 3: The Suns Are The Best Team In The NBA

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Phoenix Suns in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Phoenix Suns had not made the playoffs for an entire decade, before they made the NBA Finals last season.

Therefore, their magical playoff run caught a lot of people by surprise.

While they did not win the NBA title (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games), they still won the Western Conference, and in Chris Paul's first season with the franchise he transformed the perception of the team.

Was it just a fluke?

Clearly, not even close.

The Suns have been the most dominant team in the entire NBA this season, and have a 39-9 record in 48 games.

They have the best record in the NBA, and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

Earlier in the season, they had an incredible 18-game winning streak, and after going back and forth with the Golden State Warriors for the top seed in the west, they are now 3.5 games ahead of them in the standings.

They've also shown the next man up mentality, because they have not had starting center Deandre Ayton in each of the last six games, and they have won all six times.

Right now, there is nobody better than the Suns in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball