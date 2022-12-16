Opinion: The Brooklyn Nets Should Trade For This All-Star

I believe the Brooklyn Nets should try to make a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic.

The Brooklyn Nets (17-12) got off to a slow start to the season (1-5) but have played much better basketball over the last month.

They are currently 16-7 over the last 23 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

With the talent the Nets have on their roster, they can be a contender and make the NBA Finals.

Due to the fact that the team is slowly reaching its potential, they should try to make a trade for Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.

Why?

The Bulls have been underperforming to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 11-16 in their first 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Even if the Bulls turn their season around, there is very clearly a ceiling on how far they could actually go in the NBA Playoffs.

Vucevic will be a free agent this summer, so they should try to get something for him now.

The Nets rank 28th in the NBA in total rebounds per game (47.9 RPG), so that will be a problem they need to address.

Meanwhile, Vucevic is a two-time NBA All-Star who is averaging 16.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest in 27 games this season (the rebounds rank seventh in the NBA).

In a hypothetical deal, the Nets could give the Bulls a 23-year-old center (Nic Claxton), Joe Harris or Patty Mills and a draft pick.

If the Bulls decide to trade any of their veterans, this is a deal that could help both teams.