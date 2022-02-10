Stinar For 3: Grading The Cavs Trade For Caris LeVert

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Caris LeVert being traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

Update: Caris LeVert played 28 minutes and had 11 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in his debut for the Cavs.

The Cavs won the game over the Spurs 105-92.

The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers made a big trade earlier this week that was headlined by Caris LeVert going from Indiana to Cleveland.

The former Michigan star is in his sixth NBA season, and is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Cavs will be his third team in the NBA after tenures with the Brooklyn Nets and Pacers.

Grading the LeVert trade:

This deal was a clear move of a buyer and a seller at the deadline.

The Cavs are one of the best surprises in the NBA as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference at 34-21 in 55 games, while the Pacers are the 13th seed in the east at 19-37 in 56 games.

The Pacers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire NBA.

They had brought on NBA Champion head coach Rick Carlisle to coach a veteran-led roster, but the team was not competitive.

Therefore, they have been making moves, and the Cavs capitalized.

LeVert reunites with star center Jarrett Allen, because the two helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs in 2019.

He has the capability to score in large amounts (his last game for the Pacers against the Bulls he had 42 points), and is also a super underrated play-maker, who puts up high assist numbers for a shooting guard.

Overall, the Pacers made a good move to sell high on one of their best players, while the Cavs get to bolster their roster as they make their push for the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Grade for the Pacers: B

Grade for the Cavs: B+