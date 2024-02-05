6x NBA All-Star Reportedly Remains On The Trading Block

According to Marc Stein of The SteinLine, the Charlotte Hornets are still trying to move Kyle Lowry.

The NBA trading deadline is less than a week away, so rumors around the league will likely heat up, and plenty of deals (as always) are expected to take place.

Last month, the Miami Heat traded Kyle Lowry (and a draft pick) to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier.

Lowry, who is a six-time NBA All-Star, is 37 years old and is not a good fit for the rebuilding Hornets.

According to Marc Stein of The SteinLine, the Hornets are still looking to move Lowry "and are said to be having ongoing discussions with multiple teams."

It's no surprise that the Hornets do not want to keep Lowry, as he would be better suited for a contender.

Lowry is far from his prime when he was among the best point guards in the NBA, but he is still a serviceable role player.

He played in 37 games for the Heat this season and is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

Lowry was initially the 24th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Villanova and is in his 18th season in the league.

In addition to Miami, he has played for the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

His career averages are 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,115 regular season games.

The 2019 NBA Champion has also appeared in 130 playoff games.