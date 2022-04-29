Skip to main content

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

All-Star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet (then deleted) a photo edit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, All-Star guard Dejounte Murray sent out a photo of a photoshopped Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey.   

LaVine and the Chicago Bulls lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.  

It was the first time in LaVine's career that he had made the postseason, and the first time the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler. 

The Bulls had somewhat of a resurgence this year after adding Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and All-Star DeMar DeRozan to play with LaVine last summer. 

However, they faded as the season went on in large part due to Ball's season-ending injury. 

They put up no fight against the Bucks and lost in just five games. 

As for the Spurs, Murray made his first All-Star appearance this year but the team was not very good.

They were the tenth seed in the west, and lost in their first play-in tournament game to the New Orleans Pelicans. 

The Spurs could be one of the teams to make a run at LaVine this summer, and Murray would be the perfect backcourt mate for the former UCLA star. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17580752_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

SHOCKER: Key Player Ruled Out For Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 6

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17410557_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About The New Future Album

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_16152469_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Chris Paul After Game 6

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18171018_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_18170787_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18170268_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Was Asked About His Future With The Jazz After Getting Eliminated

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18159376_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 6 On Friday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago