Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

All-Star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet (then deleted) a photo edit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was the first time in LaVine's career that he had made the postseason, and the first time the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler.

The Bulls had somewhat of a resurgence this year after adding Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and All-Star DeMar DeRozan to play with LaVine last summer.

However, they faded as the season went on in large part due to Ball's season-ending injury.

They put up no fight against the Bucks and lost in just five games.

As for the Spurs, Murray made his first All-Star appearance this year but the team was not very good.

They were the tenth seed in the west, and lost in their first play-in tournament game to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Spurs could be one of the teams to make a run at LaVine this summer, and Murray would be the perfect backcourt mate for the former UCLA star.

