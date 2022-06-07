Opinion: The Boston Celtics Need To Make This Trade

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals tied up at 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors, so they have had a fantastic season. However, I believe that they need to trade for a true point guard next season to help facilitate the offense.

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals after finishing the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so it's safe to say that they have had a phenomenal year even if they do not beat the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

I believe that they have the kind of core that could make many more runs at a title over the next decade led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

However, I think that if they want to remain consistent, they need to find a true point guard to add to the roster.

Marcus Smart, who was the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year, would be better in a mixed role of point guard and shooting guard.

I think that they should try to make a move to land Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Why Fox?

The former Kentucky superstar has suddenly fallen under the radar, because the Kings are not a good team (which is not his fault).

He is only 24-years-old, so he would be right on the same timeline as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and he has the ability to be a true facilitator.

This season, he averaged just 5.6 assists per game, but in two of his first five seasons in the NBA he has averaged over 7.0 assists per game.

In addition, he was able to do that playing with the Kings roster, while with the Celtics he would have many more weapons to work with.

The Celtics could have a loaded lineup of Fox, Smart, Tatum, Brown and Robert Williams III.

Fox could be the glue to keeping the offense running, and helping them become a better passing team (they were 13th in assists per game this season and Smart led the team with 5.9 per game).