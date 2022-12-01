Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets "touched base" with the Atlanta Hawks about John Collins.

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They have one of the best rosters in the league but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash.

With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On Thursday, SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reported an interesting tidbit of information.

Begley: "I'm told the Nets have indeed touched base with Atlanta on John Collins."

Collins is currently averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Begley also added: "I'm not sure how far along those talks went, but they have certainly engaged recently."

Last week, Fastbreak on FanNation's Brett Siegel talked about the possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading for John Collins and how they could make a deal for the Hawks forward work.

Collins averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest during his second season in the NBA and 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest during his third season.

He has the potential to put up big numbers and is still only 25 years old.

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

They will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in New York.

As for the Hawks are 12-10 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the east.