Should The Warriors Bring Back This Former Player?

On August 12, four-time NBA All-Star DeMarucs Cousins remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

Cousins played in 48 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

The 31-year-old averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

In addition to the Bucks and Nuggets, he has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

Should The Warriors Bring Him Back?

At one point, Cousins was one of the best players in the entire NBA (on the Pelicans and Kings).

However, injuries derailed a large part of his prime.

He will be 32-years-old before the start of the season, so it's safe to say that his best playing days are behind him.

That being said, the Warriors just won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics this past season, so they do not need to add much to their roster.

Cousins played one season for the Warriors in 2018-19, and in 30 games he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

He also averaged 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Warriors made the NBA Finals that season, and Cousins also appeared in eight playoff games.

They lost to the Toronto Raptors.

On a minimum deal, the Warriors could bring him back and see if he can help them next season.

He averaged 10.6 points per game for the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs when they lost to the Warriors.