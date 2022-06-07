Donovan Mitchell Responds To False Report About Him
On Monday, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet commenting on a report about him.
Clinto Pete: "Spence Checketts reports in The Drive that recently Quin Snyder tried to call Donovan Mitchell but Don wouldn't take the call"
Mitchell's tweet: "I choose to leave a lot of what y’all say alone but y’all gon stop blatantly lying on my name… god bless"
The Jazz once again had a good regular season, but they underwhelmed in the postseason losing in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks.
That was the first time since 2011 that the Mavs had made it out of the first-round.
In addition, head coach Quinn Snyder recently stepped down as head coach, which is only fueling more of the rumors going around about a total rebuild in Utah.
In 2021, the Jazz had the best record in the Western Conference, but they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.
