Opinion: The Nets Should Trade For Eric Gordon

The NBA offseason has calmed down over the last few weeks after the initial busy period when free agency began on June 30.

However, there are still a lot of things that could happen.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Yet, Durant still remains a member of the team.

I think that the Nets should do everything that they can to keep the 12-time NBA All-Star, and they should look for ways to improve their roster by making anyone else available.

One player I think they should consider making a move for is Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

The 33-year-old averaged 13.4 points per game on over 41% shooting from the three-point range last season.

In the last three seasons, he has not played more than 57 regular season games, but when he is on the floor he is very valuable.

Shooting is one of the most important (maybe the most) in the NBA right now.

The Nets lacked chemistry all season long, and I believe that adding another sharpshooter can fix that.

When Durant is on the floor there is so much attention on him that is leaves others open.

For instance, he averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per game last year, so he is already becoming a better play-maker at this stage of his career.

Recently, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported the latest on Gordon's availability.

Scotto: "While Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon drew trade interest around the draft, there’s no urgency to trade him currently. Houston views Gordon as an asset on the court and a veteran mentor to the young core. His $19.5 million salary can be used as part of a large trade before the deadline, and his skill set as a shooter, playmaker, and defender remains attractive enough to playoff teams that he’s expected to retain a trade market for his services."

I think he would be a great addition to the Nets.