WHAT? Former NBA Star Thinks Kevin Durant Should Request A Trade

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins thinks that Kevin Durant should request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets were swept in the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series that wrapped up on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York City.

A loss was surprisingly bad, but getting swept was unacceptable for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are two of the greatest players ever in the primes of their career.

On Tuesday, former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins sounded off on his opinion that he thinks Durant should request a trade from the Nets.

"If I'm Kevin Durant I would want the hell out," Perkins said on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday. "I would want to get far away as possible from the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving, I would ask for a trade."

Durant and Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but Durant was unable to play in the first season since he was still recovering from his injury.

Last season, the All-Star duo (and James Harden) lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Therefore, their tenure in Brooklyn has been a total failure.

Durant had won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Nets.

As for Irving, he won an NBA Championship in 2016 with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

