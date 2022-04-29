Skip to main content

"He Has To Go Or Kyrie Does" Here's What Stephen A. Smith Said About The Brooklyn Nets

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks that the Brooklyn Nets have to give up Steve Nash or Kyrie Irving. The Nets were swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics on Monday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets have been hearing a lot of criticism of their 2021-22 season after they were swept by the Boston Celtics on Monday evening on their home court at Barclays Center. 

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the best players in the NBA, and the Celtics are a very good team, but for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to get swept has been seen as unacceptable.  

On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had an interesting theory about what the Nets should do going forward. 

"He has to go, or Kyrie does," Smith said of Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday. "You can't keep this same bunch together and Steve Nash there too." 

The Nets hired Nash before the 2020-21 NBA season, and they have lost in the second-round and the first-round of the playoffs in the first two seasons with Nash as their head coach.  

Both elimination losses also took place on their home court. 

Irving and Durant signed with the Nets the summer of 2019, and their overall tenure in Brooklyn has been a failure to date. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

