Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star

The Golden State Warriors will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday evening when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

They are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in June and have a loaded roster heading into the new season.

On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.

I believe that the Warriors should sign him to be a backup guard.

Why?

Walker is coming off a season where he averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

He also had a game where he scored 44 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.

It's not like the former UConn star was terrible.

He is no longer the player he once was on the Charlotte Hornets or Boston Celtics, but for a team that is already too built to contend, he could be a big boost to the second unit.

Last season, the Warriors were 11th in the NBA in bench scoring per game (36.8 PPG), so they were good but not in the top-10.

Therefore, it's something that could be improved upon.

The Warriors have been an excellent place for veterans to play, and I think Walker would do well in a bench role for 10-15 minutes per game.

They have a fantastic system, and he would probably find himself open quite a bit with other talented players all over the roster.

Adding Walker would be an exciting addition to their bench.

His career averages are 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 741 regular season games.