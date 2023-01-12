Hawks And Jazz Have Reportedly "Discussed A Deal"

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz "have discussed a deal."

The NBA trading deadline is on February 9, which is less than one month away.

Therefore, there will likely be many trades (and even more rumors) over the next four weeks.

Atlanta Hawks star forward John Collins has been in a magnitude of trade rumors over the last few seasons.

On Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports! reported many things he has heard around the league.

One tidbit he reported was that the Hawks and Utah Jazz "have discussed a deal" involving Collins.

Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports!: "The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework."

Right now, Collins is 25 years old and has averages of 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest (on 50.3% shooting from the field).

He is under contract until the 2024-25 season (and has a player option for the 2025-2026 season).

The former 19th-overall pick has spent his entire career with the Hawks and helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

As for Beasley and Vanderbilt, they are both in their first season with the Jazz (after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves over the offseason).

Beasley is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, while Vanderbilt is averaging 8.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The Hawks are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-22 record in 41 games.

As for the Jazz, they are 21-23 in 44 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.