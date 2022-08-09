Crazy Story About Ben Simmons Refuted By Reputable Reporter

Recently, Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he shared a very intriguing story about Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.

Bucher: "Ben Simmons, they're having a team-chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics. And from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him 'are you going to play'? Ben left the chat. Like, he didn't even answer the question, just left the chat."

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic was on the Pat McAfee show, and he refuted the recent report about Simmons.

Charania: "All I'm gonna say on this, is this never happened."

Simmons also retweeted the video of Charania, and sent out a tweet himself.

Ben Simmons' Retweet

Simmons: "😂 slow news day"

Charania is one of the most reputable reporters in all of the NBA, so it's definitely interesting to hear him so adamantly say that the story did not happen.

There has been a lot of drama around the Nets during the offseason.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

On Monday (on The Athletic), Charania reported details of a meeting that took place between Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Tsai later sent a tweet himself.

Tsai: "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

As for Simmons, he is a three-time NBA All-Star, and he was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.

He has only played for the Philadelphia 76ers during his career.

At the trading deadline last season, the 76ers sent him to the Nets in a blockbuster deal that sent 2018 MVP James Harden to the 76ers.

Simmons did not play in a game last season for either the Nets or the 76ers.