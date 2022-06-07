Skip to main content

Opinion: 2 Teams That Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony will be a free agent this summer, and I think that the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics should consider signing him.

Carmelo Anthony will be a free agent this summer, and I think that either the Boston Celtics or the Golden State Warriors should sign the future Hall of Famer. 

The 38-year-old just finished his 19th season in the NBA, and he averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.  

The former Syracuse star also shot 44.1% from the field and a solid 37.5% from the three-point range. 

Why the Celtics and Warriors?

Boston Celtics: The Celtics are a young team, but veterans matter in the playoffs (as seen by what Al Horford has been able to do), and Anthony would be the perfect player to come off the bench in a reserve role. His shooting on the perimeter (37.5% from the three-point range) would be huge for the Celtics when one of Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum is off the floor. In addition, when they would be playing with Anthony, he could help space the floor for the two star forwards. Anthony has never made the Finals, and the Celtics are in the Finals right now, so it would also be a team that would make sense for the future first ballot Hall of Famer. 

Golden State Warriors: The Warriors seem to always find the way to bring the best out of players (Andrew Wiggins for reference), and Anthony at 38-years-old could turn into a three-point specialist for them off the bench. They are also in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and it would help give Anthony a chance to make his first ever NBA Finals. The Warriors have previously added veterans such as David West, Shaun Livingston and DeMarcus Cousins to the roster over the years, and Anthony could be an even better version of what they were able to bring.  

USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17543688_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: 2 Teams That Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18467603_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 3

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17458112_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Three Trades That Could Shake Up The NBA Prior To NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel57 minutes ago
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Shocking Quote Before Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Could Be Without Key Player For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18475615_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Making Big Coaching Staff Changes For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18468050_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Comments On Klay Thompson's Recent Shooting Slump Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago