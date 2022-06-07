Opinion: 2 Teams That Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony will be a free agent this summer, and I think that the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics should consider signing him.

Carmelo Anthony will be a free agent this summer, and I think that either the Boston Celtics or the Golden State Warriors should sign the future Hall of Famer.

The 38-year-old just finished his 19th season in the NBA, and he averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Syracuse star also shot 44.1% from the field and a solid 37.5% from the three-point range.

Why the Celtics and Warriors?

Boston Celtics: The Celtics are a young team, but veterans matter in the playoffs (as seen by what Al Horford has been able to do), and Anthony would be the perfect player to come off the bench in a reserve role. His shooting on the perimeter (37.5% from the three-point range) would be huge for the Celtics when one of Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum is off the floor. In addition, when they would be playing with Anthony, he could help space the floor for the two star forwards. Anthony has never made the Finals, and the Celtics are in the Finals right now, so it would also be a team that would make sense for the future first ballot Hall of Famer.

Golden State Warriors: The Warriors seem to always find the way to bring the best out of players (Andrew Wiggins for reference), and Anthony at 38-years-old could turn into a three-point specialist for them off the bench. They are also in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and it would help give Anthony a chance to make his first ever NBA Finals. The Warriors have previously added veterans such as David West, Shaun Livingston and DeMarcus Cousins to the roster over the years, and Anthony could be an even better version of what they were able to bring.