Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Bring In A 4x NBA All-Star For A Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a 17-21 record in 38 games.

However, they came into Friday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on a three-game winning streak.

One of the reasons for their struggles has been injuries (eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has missed the last ten games).

On Friday morning, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the Lakers are "expected" to bring in DeMarcus Cousins for a workout next week.

Haynes: "The Los Angeles Lakers intend to bring in four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for a workout next week, league sources tell @BleacherReport:"

On Friday afternoon, it was also revealed that they would be without Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV for an extended period.

Therefore, potentially adding a player like Cousins would make sense, given their current situation.

The four-time NBA All-Star spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season.

He averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 41 games (he started in 11).

In addition, the former Kentucky star played in five NBA Playoff games for the Nuggets and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

While he is no longer the star he once was, Cousins is more than capable of being a role player.

Over 11 seasons, he has played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Bucks and Nuggets.

The Lakers are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference but only 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

