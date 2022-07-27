Trade? Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Dealing For This $125 Million Star

According to NBATradeReport, the Miami Heat have interest in Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

NBATradeReport: "#Sources — Miami Heat planning to pivot from Kevin Durant/Donovan Mitchell trade pursuits and focus attention on acquiring Atlanta’s PF John Collins. #NBA"

Collins signed a $125 million contract with the Hawks last summer, so he is locked up through the 2025 season, and has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The star forward has been in abundance of trade rumors this summer, but he still remains on the Hawks.

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 54 games.

He is also a solid rim protector and has averaged at least 1.0 blocks per game in every single year he has been in the NBA except one.

The 24-year-old was the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and has spent his entire pro-career with Atlanta.

This will be his sixth season in the NBA next year.

With the Hawks, he has been through several rebuilding years, but in the last two seasons they have made the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

This past season, they lost to the Heat in the first-round of the playoffs in five games.

This offseason, the Hawks added guard Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray made the first All-Star Game of his career last season (he was drafted in 2016).