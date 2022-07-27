Skip to main content
Trade? Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Dealing For This $125 Million Star

Trade? Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Dealing For This $125 Million Star

According to NBATradeReport, the Miami Heat have interest in Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to NBATradeReport, the Miami Heat have interest in Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.  

NBATradeReport: "#Sources — Miami Heat planning to pivot from Kevin Durant/Donovan Mitchell trade pursuits and focus attention on acquiring Atlanta’s PF John Collins. #NBA"

Collins signed a $125 million contract with the Hawks last summer, so he is locked up through the 2025 season, and has a player option for the 2025-26 season. 

The star forward has been in abundance of trade rumors this summer, but he still remains on the Hawks. 

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 54 games. 

He is also a solid rim protector and has averaged at least 1.0 blocks per game in every single year he has been in the NBA except one. 

The 24-year-old was the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and has spent his entire pro-career with Atlanta.

This will be his sixth season in the NBA next year. 

With the Hawks, he has been through several rebuilding years, but in the last two seasons they have made the NBA Playoffs. 

In 2021, they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

This past season, they lost to the Heat in the first-round of the playoffs in five games. 

This offseason, the Hawks added guard Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray made the first All-Star Game of his career last season (he was drafted in 2016). 

USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Trade? Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Dealing For This $125 Million Star

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_5970326_168388303_lowres
News

Nigel Hayes With New Team

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17364287_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel28 minutes ago
USATSI_15451741_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_16450796_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Champion To Resume Basketball Career In NBL

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17658457_168388303_lowres
News

Former Washington Wizards Guard Signing With New Team

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17932933_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Player To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18741667_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: LeBron James Posts Instagram Video On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18707350_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago