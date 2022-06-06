Skip to main content

What? Could Kyrie Irving Go To The Clippers?

According to BetOnline, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is favored to go to the Los Angeles Clippers if he were to not return to the Nets. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2016, he won the NBA Championship against the Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics (they were swept), and the embarrassing loss leaves them with a lot of question marks going into the summer.  

One of the big questions is about star point guard Kyrie Irving, who has a player option that he can opt out, which would make him a free agent this summer. 

If he were to opt in, he would have one more season with the Nets and then become a free agent in the summer of 2023.  

According to BetOnline, If Irving were to not return to the Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers would be the heavy favorite to land him. 

The Clippers have star forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, so getting Irving would be absolutely incredible for them.

However, the ability for them to get Irving would be very challenging, and there is still the fact that Irving will probably want to stay with Durant in Brooklyn.  

