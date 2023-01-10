According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish has completely fallen out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

The former Duke star has not played in the last 18 games (his last appearance came on December 3).

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he has been rumored to be on the trading block.

The latest report about Reddish comes from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who reports that "the Knicks are seeking two second-round picks" in exchange for the former tenth-overall pick.

In addition, he also reports that the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about Reddish.

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Lakers, Bucks, and other teams have inquired about the asking price for Reddish, who was shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field before being benched, HoopsHype has learned."

Reddish has played in 20 games this season and has averages of 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

He spent the first two and a half seasons of his pro-career with the Atlanta Hawks and had 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the three-point range in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks traded him to the Knicks during the middle of last season (the Knicks gave up a first-round pick in the trade).

Currently, the Knicks are 22-19 in 41 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but in 2021 they were the fourth seed.