Latest Pacers Trade Rumors Involving Myles Turner, Buddy Hield

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield remain the two best trade assets the Indiana Pacers have inching closer to the NBA trade deadline.

While they may not get a ton of attention in the Eastern Conference compared to the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, the Indiana Pacers have shown flashes of their brilliance this season.

Currently 14-14 on the year, the Pacers have exceeded early season expectations thus far and this is in large part thanks to the contributions of Tyrese Haliburton.

In his first full season with Indiana, Haliburton has been fantastic and he is currently leading the league in assists as 10.8 assists per game.

Still one of the younger teams in the league, the Pacers have come back down to earth slightly since their rather hot start to the season and inching closer to February’s trade deadline, Indiana will have some big decisions to make.

Obviously Tyrese Haliburton will not be brought up in trade talks, nor will rookie standout Bennedict Mathurin, but veterans Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are two names that have come up in trade discussions around the league for the last year.

Since being drafted by the Pacers in 2015, it seems like Turner has been a hot name around the trade deadline each season. Last trade deadline, multiple teams expressed interest in the Pacers’ rim-protector and the same occurred in the offseason.

However, the Pacers have not actually made Myles Turner available in trade talks and they have not eagerly pursued trades involving him over the years.

Recently appearing on The Fast Break Podcast, Indiana Pacers writer and reporter Scott Agness discussed Turner’s value to Indiana and how the 26-year-old center recently switched agents, possibly signaling a change in the future.

“One thing that is probably most notable is that over the last couple of weeks, Myles Turner switched agents and is now with CAA, which is probably among the top, if not the top, agencies in the league,” Agness said. “I do push back a little bit on the general thought of him being on the trade block every year because to me, that has not at all been the case. He was certainly involved in and offered to Boston when the Pacers were very active in trying to get Gordon Hayward in 2020, but the Pacers have not made trading Turner a priority by any means over the years.”

Now in his eighth season with Indiana, Myles Turner has averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in 22 games this season, all of which he started in. In the final year of his contract now, the Pacers may only have one chance to capitalize on his value.

“The main reason Myles’ name is going to be brought up a lot heading towards the trade deadline is because he is in a contract year and should he want to get to free agency and the Pacers do not have a clear indication that they are the favorite to retain him, they have to move him,” Agness went on to explain. “They have to move him and capture value for him while they can. I think at this juncture, we are trending towards Turner possibly being moved ahead of the deadline because nothing has been clear from his side in terms of him wanting to remain in Indiana and sign an extension.”

Along with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield is another name the Pacers could look to leverage right now for a handful of future value.

Hield is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the game right now and this season, he currently ranks second in three-pointers made behind just Stephen Curry.

Talking about Hield’s trade value, Agness offered his thoughts on what Indiana could look to do with the sharpshooting 29-year-old.

“Specifically with Buddy, he’s on a reasonable deal and my sense is that the Pacers are not in any kind of rush to move him,” Agness stated. “The only reason it makes sense to potentially move him is because of the logjam in the backcourt with others like Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Chris Duarte and Andrew Nembhard.

“I do not think Buddy will finish his current contract with the Pacers, but it is not like they are forced or being adamant about trading him this season.”

The Pacers have plenty of decisions to make in the next several weeks, many that could change the trajectory of this franchise for years to come.

