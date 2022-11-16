Opinion: The Nets Should Trade For This Former Celtics 1st-Round Pick

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

After starting out the season 2-5 in their first seven games, they fired head coach Steve Nash.

However, under head coach Jacque Vaughn, they are 4-3 in their last seven games.

With a roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, they have a lot of their salary cap tied up with veterans.

I think they should make a trade to acquire youth on the roster that can help them now (and in the future).

One player who has been forgotten about is former McDonald's All-American Romeo Langford.

The Indiana Hoosier was the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, and he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the middle of last season.

His career averages have been a modest 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest in 105 regular season games.

Coming out of high school, ESPN ranked him as the fifth best player in the country.

He is still just 23 years old, so he has plenty of time to reach his potential.

In a playoff game against the Nets in 2021, he had 17 points, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Right now, he is averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest on the season, so there is a good chance that the Spurs wouldn't demand too much in return.

The way the Nets have played to begin the season does not signal that they are guaranteed to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

At some point, they have to start looking toward the future (once Irving and Durant are no longer with the organization).

Someone like Langford could help them win now and after this era for the organization is over.